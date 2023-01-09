Cold wave to abate in Northwest India, minimum temperatures to rise from today

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, January 9

The good news for people braving the severe cold wave in plains of the Northwest India is that minimum temperatures will rise from today, giving them the much-needed respite and relief from the bitter cold.

Meteorologists say minimum temperatures are expected to increase by around 2-3 degrees C over many parts of the plains due to a prevailing and an approaching WD.

The days may feel relatively warmer for the next couple of days due to these two back-to-back Western Disturbances (WDs), giving some relief to the people fighting the bitter cold wave, meteorologist Mahesh Palwat said

Interestingly, though the plains of the Northwest are fighting temperatures below normal, its hilly parts are experiencing a relatively warmer winter in comparison

Reasons for the bitter, extended cold in plains

While December 2022 remained relatively warmer this season, temperatures started dropping in January due to the absence of any WD.

After snowfall on December 29, 30 and 31, skies remained clear, resulting in cold winds from upper reaches sweeping the plains

The two back-to-back WDs, one currently on and another around January 12-13, will lead to cloudy skies and a possible increase in minimum temperatures.

Though from January 14-15, the temperatures are expected to fall again.

In fact, the weathermen are expecting a delayed winter, this season.

Normally the mercury starts rising from January 14-15 (Lohri and Makar Sankranti).

However, this year the winter is expected to extend till around last week, till about January 24-25, they say.

Warmer hills

Meanwhile, hills have been seeing long sunny days, recording higher than usual temperatures for most of the past week.

Popular hill destinations like Shimla, Kasauli, Dharamsala, Palampur, Dalhousie and Manali experienced warmer days with maximum and minimum temperatures in the above the normal range due to the clear skies, according to reports emerging from the region.

The higher than usual temperatures over the hills are expected to prevail till the two WDs are active.