 Cold weather conditions abate in North India; intense chill to return in early January : The Tribune India

Cold weather conditions abate in North India; intense chill to return in early January

Minimum temperatures likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the region by Thursday

Cold weather conditions abate in North India; intense chill to return in early January

A woman and her daughter warm themselves by a fire on a roadside pavement in New Delhi on December 28, 2022. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, December 28

Cold weather conditions abated in North India, including Delhi, on Wednesday, though the relief is predicted to be short lived.

Fourteen trains to Delhi were reported to be running late due to dense to very dense fog in other areas, a Railways spokesperson said.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius against 5.6 degrees on Tuesday and 5 degrees on Monday.

A weather bureau official said, “As per the IMD (India Meteorological Department) forecast, against yesterday’s (Tuesday) 24-hour rise of 1-2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, these have further risen by 3-5 degrees over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi and north Rajasthan today (Wednesday), leading to complete abatement of cold day conditions over the region.

“Minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the region by tomorrow (Thursday), giving further respite from the cold conditions.”

At 5.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s minimum temperature on Tuesday was less than that of Dharamsala (6.2 degrees), Dehradun (7 degrees), and Nainital (7.2 degrees).

Weather experts said frigid north-westerly winds barrelling through the plains and reduced sunshine due to foggy weather had caused the spell of cold wave and below-normal day temperatures in northwest India.

A western disturbance led to a fresh spell of snowfall in the mountains on December 25-26 and cold northwesterly winds swept through the plains after its retreat.

The wind chill factor—a measure of the rate of heat loss from skin that is exposed to the air—was also high, they said.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees or more below normal.

The wind chill factor is based on wind speed. The higher the wind speed during cold weather, the colder it feels on the skin if a person is outside. Delhi clocked a top wind speed of 16 kilometres per hour on Tuesday.

Skymet Weather Vice-President (Meteorology and Climate Change) Mahesh Palawat said cold wave conditions in northwest India abated on Wednesday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance. However, the relief is likely to be short lived.

The minimum temperature will drop again after the western disturbance, characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East, retreats, he said.

The Safdarjung observatory logged a maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The national capital shivered under a severe cold day on Monday, with the maximum temperature dropping 10 notches below normal at some places.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, six notches below normal and the lowest day temperature in December since December 17, 2020.

It logged a maximum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

An IMD official said fog duration, intensity and area covered reduced significantly on Wednesday morning across north India, including Delhi-NCR.

“All airports in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh only have shallow fog. Chandigarh also reported shallow fog. However, Pathankot, Jammu and Amritsar have dense fog today (Wednesday),” the official said.

According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 ‘shallow’.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius or when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

2
J & K

4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu

3
Himachal

Adani group turns to Himachal Govt to end cement plant crisis

4
Trending

Video of Sheezan Khan accompanying man carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital goes viral

5
Punjab

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

6
Amritsar

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

7
Nation

Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

9
Nation

PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

10
Punjab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

Don't Miss

View All
Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Top News

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...

Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup

Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup

Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu

7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...

Government likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources

India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources

Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...

PM Modi’s mother admitted to hospital, stable

PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother


Cities

View All

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Get vehicle location tracking device, panic button installed by January 31: UT administration to public service vehicles

Get vehicle location tracking device, panic button installed by January 31: UT administration to public service vehicles

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

Industries using unapproved fuels, including coal, to be shut down from January 1 in Delhi-NCR

Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, video goes viral

BJP picks Rekha Gupta for Delhi mayoral election

Hold autopsies at night too: Sisodia to hospitals

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Khanna

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

Man who contested as Independent candidate from Patiala Assembly constituency dies by suicide, blames cops for abetting act

Man who contested as independent candidate from Patiala Assembly Constituency dies by suicide, blames cops for abetting act

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Patiala student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir