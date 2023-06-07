College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

Mumbai, June 7
An 18-year-old college student was allegedly raped and murdered in her hostel room in south Mumbai while a security guard, who is an accused in the case, was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel, police said on Wednesday.
The police were alerted at around 5 pm on Tuesday after the woman became untraceable, with her fourth-floor hostel room in Charni Road area locked from outside.
A police team that entered the hostel room found her strangulated to death with a piece of cloth, an official said.
The victim was the student of a government polytechnic college in suburban Bandra, he said.
After reaching the spot, the police along with a team of forensic and fingerprint experts started a probe.
During the investigation, it came to light that the hostel's security guard, who was a suspect in the case, was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station on Tuesday morning, the official said.
Based on a complaint by the student's cousin and circumstantial evidence, an FIR was registered against the security guard under Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the IPC, the official said.
A probe was on into the case, he said, adding that the post-mortem report was awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders
Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...
Ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit, India and US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas
Modi will visit US from June 21 to 24
Woman, injured son among 3 killed after ambulance is set on fire in Manipur
The incident occurs at Iroisemba when the boy was being take...
Indian-American legislator in Michigan introduces bill to identify defacing place of worship as hate crime
Into his second term as the State Representative, Ranjeev Pu...