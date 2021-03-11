Supreme Court Collegium clears 15 names for elevation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of 15 advocates and judicial officers for appointment as judges in High Courts of Delhi, Patna and Andhra Pradesh.

In three separate Collegium resolutions, the three-member Collegium headed by CJI NV Ramana recommended seven practicing advocates for appointment as judges in the Delhi High Court, seven judicial officers for judgeship in the Patna High Court and one advocate to be made a judge in the Andhra Pradesh HC.

The advocates recommended for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court are — Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.

Besides CJI Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice AM Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium.

In another decision, the Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of the seven judicial officers from Bihar as judges in the Patna High Court. The Bihar judicial officers recommended for judgeship included Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh and Chandra Shekhar Jha. It also recommended the elevation of advocate Mehabub Subhani Shaik as Judge of the Andhra Pradesh HC.