 Collegium clears shifting of 4 Punjab and Haryana HC judges, 19 others : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Collegium clears shifting of 4 Punjab and Haryana HC judges, 19 others

Collegium clears shifting of 4 Punjab and Haryana HC judges, 19 others

Collegium clears shifting of 4 Punjab and Haryana HC judges, 19 others

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 10

In a major judicial overhaul, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of 23 judges from eight High Courts, including four from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The decisions, taken by the five-member Collegium led by CJI DY Chandrachud on August 3, were made public on its website on Thursday.

The four judges transferred from the Punjab and Haryana High Court are Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan (to the Allahabad HC), Justice Avneesh Jhingan (to the Gujarat HC), Justice Raj Mohan Singh (to the Madhya Pradesh HC) and Justice Arun Monga (to the Rajasthan HC). Justice Lapita Banerji of the Calcutta HC has been recommended for transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Four judges from the Allahabad High Court have also been transferred to various High Courts. They are: Justice Vivek Kumar Singh (to the Madras HC), Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV (to the Madhya Pradesh HC), Justice SP Kesarwani (to the Calcutta HC) and Justice Prakash Padia (to the Jharkhand HC), the top court announced. Those recommended for transfer also include four judges of the Gujarat HC. They are: Justice Alpesh Y Kogje (to Allahabad HC), Justice Kumari Gita Gopi (to Madras HC), Justice Hemant M Prachchhak (to Patna HC) and Justice Samir J Dave (to Rajasthan HC), it said.

The other judges recommended for transfer are: Justice C Manavendranath Roy: Andhra to Gujarat; Justice Duppala Venkata Ramana: Andhra to Madhya Pradesh; Justice C Sumalatha of Telangana HC to Karnataka HC; Justice M Sudheer Kumar of Telangana HC to Madras HC; Justice Munnuri Laxman of Telangana to Rajasthan; Justice G Anupama Chakravarthy of Telangana to Patna; Justice Narendar G of Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh; Justice Madhuresh Prasad of Patna to Calcutta; Justice Bibek Chaudhuri of Calcutta to Patna; and Justice Shekhar B Saraf of Calcutta HC to Allahabad HC.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Entire country with Manipur; people will give BJP record-breaking mandate in 2024: PM Modi

2
Nation

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

3
Nation

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

4
Ludhiana

Top cop honours DSP with DGP Disc on her birthday

5
Punjab Tribune Impact

Pathankot land scam: Vigilance Bureau registers FIR; 2 arrested

6
Nation

If married woman does not object, relationship is consensual: Allahabad High Court

7
Nation

Centre's Bill excludes CJI for selection of CEC and other ECs

8
Nation

'You speak of Draupadi, have you forgotten Jayalalitha,' Nirmala Sitharaman's salvo at DMK in Lok Sabha

9
Nation

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha, Congress says action ‘undemocratic’

10
Himachal

House collapses in Himachal's Sirmaur following cloudburst, two bodies recovered

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls

Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls

Assures of early peace in Manipur, blames Cong for region’s ...

Cong’s privilege notice against Shah

Congress's privilege notice against Shah

Accused of wrong claim on woman whom rahul visited

FM counters DMK’s Draupadi barb with Jaya saree episode

FM counters DMK’s Draupadi barb with Jaya saree episode

Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl

Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl

Ploy to hijack democracy, influence poll, allege Cong, AAP

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

Parking row: Yellow line removed at night by civic body, traders cry foul

Parking row: Yellow line removed at night by civic body, traders cry foul

Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year

Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year

Guidelines framed on pregnancy termination in sexual assault cases

Chadha denies forgery charge

Money laundering case: HC issues notice to ED on Vijay Nair’s bail plea

Don’t share files without consent, PWD officials told

Punjabi youth shot dead in Manila

Punjabi youth shot dead in Manila

Commuters face trouble as rain leaves many areas waterlogged

Commuters face trouble as rain leaves many areas waterlogged

20-year jail for raping minor

3 stolen motorcycles recovered, 2 nabbed

28-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

After woman’s death, dowry death case registered; 3 held