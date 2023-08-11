Collegium clears shifting of 4 Punjab and Haryana HC judges, 19 others

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 10

In a major judicial overhaul, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of 23 judges from eight High Courts, including four from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The decisions, taken by the five-member Collegium led by CJI DY Chandrachud on August 3, were made public on its website on Thursday.

The four judges transferred from the Punjab and Haryana High Court are Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan (to the Allahabad HC), Justice Avneesh Jhingan (to the Gujarat HC), Justice Raj Mohan Singh (to the Madhya Pradesh HC) and Justice Arun Monga (to the Rajasthan HC). Justice Lapita Banerji of the Calcutta HC has been recommended for transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Four judges from the Allahabad High Court have also been transferred to various High Courts. They are: Justice Vivek Kumar Singh (to the Madras HC), Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV (to the Madhya Pradesh HC), Justice SP Kesarwani (to the Calcutta HC) and Justice Prakash Padia (to the Jharkhand HC), the top court announced. Those recommended for transfer also include four judges of the Gujarat HC. They are: Justice Alpesh Y Kogje (to Allahabad HC), Justice Kumari Gita Gopi (to Madras HC), Justice Hemant M Prachchhak (to Patna HC) and Justice Samir J Dave (to Rajasthan HC), it said.

The other judges recommended for transfer are: Justice C Manavendranath Roy: Andhra to Gujarat; Justice Duppala Venkata Ramana: Andhra to Madhya Pradesh; Justice C Sumalatha of Telangana HC to Karnataka HC; Justice M Sudheer Kumar of Telangana HC to Madras HC; Justice Munnuri Laxman of Telangana to Rajasthan; Justice G Anupama Chakravarthy of Telangana to Patna; Justice Narendar G of Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh; Justice Madhuresh Prasad of Patna to Calcutta; Justice Bibek Chaudhuri of Calcutta to Patna; and Justice Shekhar B Saraf of Calcutta HC to Allahabad HC.

