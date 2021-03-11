Collegium recommends names of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia, Jamshed B Pardiwala for elevation to SC

New Delhi, May 5
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI N V Ramana has recommended the names of Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court Judge Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala for elevation to the apex court, sources said.
Justice Dhulia will be the second Judge to be elevated from the Uttarakhand High Court while Justice Pardiwala will be the fourth Parsi to adorn the Bench of the top court.
Justice Dhulia, born on August 10, 1960, hails from Madanpur, a remote village located in Pauri Garhwal District of Uttarakhand, and joined the Bar at Allahabad High Court in 1986.
Justice Pardiwala, born on August 12, started practicing Law in the High Court of Gujarat in the year 1990.
The Collegium consists of CJI Ramana and Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud, and L Nageswara Rao.
