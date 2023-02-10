Collegium recommends new CJs for 5 High Courts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended five judges as Chief Justices of the High Courts of Allahabad, Calcutta, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Manipur.

The three-member Collegium of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph took the decision in a meeting held this evening.

The incumbent CJs of Allahabad and Gujarat HCs, Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar, have already been recommended for elevation to the top court while CJs of Calcutta and Chhattisgarh HCs are due to retire soon.

With respect to the Gujarat HC, the Collegium recommended since Justice Sonia Gokani was due to retire on February 25, her elevation should be processed on a priority. Drawn from the judicial service, she will be the only woman CJ at present, if appointed.

It means, Justice Aravind Kumar will have to be elevated as a Judge of the SC before her appointment is notified.

Justice Pritinker Diwaker of the Allahabad HC has been recommended for appointment as CJ of Allahabad HC on the elevation of Justice Rajesh Bindal to the SC. Justice T S Sivagnanam is recommended for appointment as CJ of the Calcutta HC, on retirement of Justice Prakash Shrivastava on March 30. Justice Ramesh Sinha of the Allahabad HC is recommended as CJ, Chhattisgarh HC, on the retirement of Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on March 10. Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, the senior-most judge of the HC of J&K and Ladakh, has been recommended for appointment as the CJ of the Manipur HC.