Collegium recommends new CJs for 5 High Courts

New Delhi, February 9
The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended five judges as Chief Justices of the High Courts of Allahabad, Calcutta, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Manipur.
The three-member Collegium of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph took the decision in a meeting held this evening.
The incumbent CJs of Allahabad and Gujarat HCs, Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar, have already been recommended for elevation to the top court while CJs of Calcutta and Chhattisgarh HCs are due to retire soon.
With respect to the Gujarat HC, the Collegium recommended since Justice Sonia Gokani was due to retire on February 25, her elevation should be processed on a priority. Drawn from the judicial service, she will be the only woman CJ at present, if appointed.
It means, Justice Aravind Kumar will have to be elevated as a Judge of the SC before her appointment is notified.
Justice Pritinker Diwaker of the Allahabad HC has been recommended for appointment as CJ of Allahabad HC on the elevation of Justice Rajesh Bindal to the SC. Justice T S Sivagnanam is recommended for appointment as CJ of the Calcutta HC, on retirement of Justice Prakash Shrivastava on March 30. Justice Ramesh Sinha of the Allahabad HC is recommended as CJ, Chhattisgarh HC, on the retirement of Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on March 10. Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, the senior-most judge of the HC of J&K and Ladakh, has been recommended for appointment as the CJ of the Manipur HC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...