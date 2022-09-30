Collegium recommends transfer of Orissa HC CJ

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, it has been reliably learnt.

The post of the Madras High Court Chief Justice fell vacant following the retirement of Justice MN Bhandari on September 12.

Headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, the collegium met on Wednesday to discuss various issues, including transfer of High Court judges, sources said, adding that a formal statement was likely to be issued soon.

Appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court in 2006, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020. Thereafter he was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court in January 2021.