Collegium suggests elevating Telangana, Kerala CJs to SC

New Delhi, July 5
The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti for appointment as judges of the apex court.
The decision was taken by the five-member Collegium, which also included Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, at a meeting on Wednesday, the Collegium’s resolution stated.
The SC, which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the CJI, is currently functioning with only 31 judges following the retirement of three judges during the supper vacation. Another Judge is due to retire this month. Justice Bhuyan’s parent HC is Gauhati while Justice Bhatti’s parent HC is Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Justice Bhuyan was appointed a judge of the Gauhati HC on October 17, 2011. He is serving as Chief Justice of the Telangana HC since June 28, 2022. He has also served as a judge of the Bombay HC. Justice Bhatti got the Andhra Pradesh HC appointment on April 12, 2013. The High Court of Andhra Pradesh does not have any representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court since August 2022. He was transferred to the High Court of Kerala in March 2019 and is presently serving as Chief Justice there since June 1, 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs
Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...