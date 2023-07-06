Collegium suggests elevating Telangana, Kerala CJs to SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 5

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti for appointment as judges of the apex court.

The decision was taken by the five-member Collegium, which also included Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, at a meeting on Wednesday, the Collegium’s resolution stated.

The SC, which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the CJI, is currently functioning with only 31 judges following the retirement of three judges during the supper vacation. Another Judge is due to retire this month. Justice Bhuyan’s parent HC is Gauhati while Justice Bhatti’s parent HC is Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Bhuyan was appointed a judge of the Gauhati HC on October 17, 2011. He is serving as Chief Justice of the Telangana HC since June 28, 2022. He has also served as a judge of the Bombay HC. Justice Bhatti got the Andhra Pradesh HC appointment on April 12, 2013. The High Court of Andhra Pradesh does not have any representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court since August 2022. He was transferred to the High Court of Kerala in March 2019 and is presently serving as Chief Justice there since June 1, 2023.