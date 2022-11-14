 Collegium system best, here to stay: Former CJI UU Lalit : The Tribune India

Collegium system best, here to stay: Former CJI UU Lalit

Disapproves of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi accepting RS seat

Collegium system best, here to stay: Former CJI UU Lalit

Justice UU Lalit (retd)



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

Amid criticism of the Collegium system of appointing judges, former CJI UU Lalit on Sunday defended it as “perfect” and said it was here to stay.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had recently criticised the Collegium system for being opaque

Editorial: Fill posts of judge

“According to me, it (Collegium system) is perfect the way it stands today... it has proved to have worked effectively,” Justice Lalit, who demitted office as the 49th CJI on November 8, said.

Won’t mind taking over as the NHRC Chairman, Lokpal or Law Commission Chairman: Justice UU Lalit (retd)

Talking to the media at his residence this evening, he, however, said Parliament was free to enact a law like the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC) once again, if it wished to.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had recently criticised the Collegium system for being opaque. “No system can be 100 per cent perfect. However, we need to strive for a better system. When Parliament passed the NJAC in 2015, the Supreme Court struck it down. They (SC) should have told us which system would be better,” Rijiju had said. Terming the Law Minister’s comments his “personal opinion”, Justice Lalit asserted, “The Collegium system has got the approval of a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court.”

Noting that reintroducing the NJAC would require a constitutional amendment and was the prerogative of the government, Justice Lalit said so long as that did not happen, the judiciary had to follow the norms for judicial appointment set by the Supreme Court in its Constitution Bench verdicts.

The former CJI’s comments came two days after a Bench led by Justice SK Kaul took serious objection to the Centre sitting over the recommendations made by the Collegium for judicial appointments. Justice Lalit also disapproved of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi accepting nomination to the Rajya Sabha. “...I think the position as a nominee member of the Rajya Sabha is not the correct idea or as a Governor of a state is again not a correct idea,” Justice Lalit told a TV channel.

However, he said he would not mind taking over as the National Human Rights Commission Chairman, Lokpal or Law Commission Chairman.

He brushed aside the criticism over the listing of state of Maharashtra’s appeal against the acquittal of GN Saibaba — accused of Maoist links — before the Supreme Court on October 15 (Saturday), saying there was nothing unusual about it.

The former CJI also defended the top court’s verdict setting aside the death sentence awarded to three accused for the gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawla area 10 years ago.

#Justice UU Lalit #Ranjan Gogoi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's father says have regained hope for justice after Punjab shifts top cops; to seek time from DGP, NIA

3
Sports

Sam Curran, Stokes star as England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

4
Brand Connect

As Binance Coin And Quant Lose Steam, Rocketize Attracts Dissatisfied Investors

5
Diaspora

Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh, under scanner for crypto exchange FTX crash

6
Nation

61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 7 held

7
Trending

Hyderabad law student 'beaten' up by hostel mates over 'religious remarks', 5 arrested after video goes viral

8
Brand Connect

Which Cryptocurrencies are safe? Only Bitcoin and Ethereum?

9
Punjab

Injuries reported after students from Kashmir, Bihar clash at engineering college in Moga

10
Entertainment

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik fans are confused: From divorce rumours to coming together in reality show

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

At G-20 summit, PM Modi to have extensive discussions with other leaders on reviving global growth, food, energy security, health

India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309


Cities

View All

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

Amritsar forgets Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary

2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Abandoned buildings at agricultural focal points in Amritsar turn safe haven for addicts

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Vector-borne diseases grip tricity; P’kula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

Panchkula administration suggests panel to end dumping site impasse

Chandigarh: Biomining work to start in a week

Residents lay siege to house of Chandigarh Mayor over water bills

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Delhi to take call on lifting of ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers today

Denied MCD ticket, former AAP councillor climbs atop tower

Strong winds sweep NCR, but air quality still 'very poor'

Murder accused on the run since 2018 arrested

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

Potholed Tajpur Road poses threat to commuters

Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

1 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Protect water sources from plastic pollution, say environmental bodies

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Patiala's new bus stand to be ready by March-end

Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala