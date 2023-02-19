Collegium system near perfect: Ex-CJI Lalit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 18

Former Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit said on Saturday the Collegium system of appointment of judges was a near-perfect model which was “foolproof”.

Must survive If we don’t have anything qualitatively better than the Collegium system, naturally we must work towards making it possible that this Collegium system survives. Justice UU Lalit, Former CJI

Speaking at an event organised by Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms on “Judicial appointments and reforms”, Justice Lalit said a rigorous process was involved in recommending names for judgeship of constitutional courts.

“According to me, we don’t have a system better than the Collegium system. If we don’t have anything qualitatively better than the Collegium system, naturally, we must work towards making it possible that this Collegium system survives. The model as per which we work is a near-perfect model,” the ex-CJI said.

Justice Lalit, who retired in November 2022, said the judiciary was in a better position to adjudicate on the merits of potential candidates “as they have seen their work over the years.”

The Collegium system wherein sitting judges appoint judges to constitutional courts has become a bone of contention between the judiciary and the government.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Dushyant Dave expressed concerns about increasing executive interference in judicial appointments, saying that the judiciary should assert its independence. “If the government is interfering, there is every responsibility on the part of the judiciary to strike back. Judiciary must stand up,” Dave said.