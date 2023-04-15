 Collegium wants retired district judge appointed High Court judge : The Tribune India

Collegium wants retired district judge appointed High Court judge

Collegium wants retired district judge appointed High Court judge

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

Setting a precedent, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended a retired district judge for appointment as judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The three-member Collegium of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph recommended the name of Roopesh Chandra Varshney, a senior member of the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Service, for judgeship of the High Court. Prior to this, Justice Baharul Islam (1980) and Justice Fathima Beevi (1989) were appointed apex court judges after they had retired as High Curt judges.

“Having regard to the above and the legitimate expectation based on the long period of service rendered by him, the Collegium is of the considered opinion that Roopesh Chandra Varshney is suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh,” the Collegium said in its resolution dated April 12.

Besides Varshney, the Collegium recommended the names of Anuradha Shukla, Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar, Prem Narayan Singh, Achal Kumar Paliwal, Hirdes, and Avnindra Kumar Singh for judgeship of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Referring to the Intelligence Bureau report, the Collegium said Varshney had a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse had come to notice against his integrity. His judicial performance, as assessed by the Evaluation Committee, was very good and the annual confidential reports of the candidate were noteworthy, the Collegium stated.

It said on the date of the recommendation by the Collegium of the high court, he was about 59.10 years of age and had since retired from judicial service on reaching the age of superannuation. He had joined judicial service on September 28, 1987. It noted that on the date of the vacancy against which his name has been recommended, his age was 58.03 years and so qualified with reference to the prescribed age criterion.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

6
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

7
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

8
Nation

Power subsidy: LG's approval pending, people to get inflated bills from Monday: Delhi Power Minister Atishi

9
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

10
Nation

One should stand like rock during critical situations: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Asad Ahmed's body reaches Prayagraj; Atiq's family attending funeral is negligible

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security

Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...

In a first for state, Chief Minister celebrates Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza

Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border

Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali