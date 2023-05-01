Commercial LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 171.50

New Delhi, May 1
Commercial LPG prices on Monday were cut by Rs 171.50 in line with softening international trend.
A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.
This is the second straight reduction in rates.
Prices were cut by Rs 91.50 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi