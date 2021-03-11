Committed to empowering AFT, says Defence Minister

New Delhi, August 20
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the government was committed to making the Armed Forces Tribunal more empowered and responsive by implementing measures required in this direction.
Addressing a seminar, “Introspection: Armed Forces Tribunal”, organised by Armed Forces Tribunal Principal Bench Bar Association in New Delhi, he said the judiciary was a strong pillar of democracy and judicial officers and lawyers were in turn pillars of the judicial system.
He assured the gathering that the government would consider suggestions that would emerge from the seminar to fulfil the aspirations of ex-servicemen and serving personnel for the speedy delivery of justice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...