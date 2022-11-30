Committed to signing FTA with India: Rishi Sunak

New Delhi, November 29
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated the UK’s commitment to signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with India as part of the country’s wider focus on enhancing ties with the strategic Indo-Pacific region and standing up to competitors with “robust pragmatism”.
Delivering his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge last month at the Lord Mayor of London’s Banquet on Monday, Sunak reflected upon his heritage and committed to promoting British values of “freedom and openness” around the world.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV
The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV...
6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP
The speeding truck broadsides a Lucknow depot bus
Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case today
Special judge RN Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on...