Committee on MSP could hold only two meetings in eight months, revealed in parliament

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

The committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), which was formed in the aftermath of a year-long farmer’s protest at Delhi borders, held only two meetings in eight months.

The Ministry, however, said, in the Lok Sabha, that 11 meetings of the subgroups of the committee have already been held since the inception of the committee on MSP. The committee was formed in July, last year.

The committee — which consisted of representatives from the central and state governments, farmers, Agri-scientists and Agri-economists — was entrusted with the task of making the MSP more effective and transparent.

The committee had been constituted at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws. The committee still has three vacant posts meant for the members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) because the union has rejected the proposal of the committee formed by the government.

Farmers, who have already rejected the MSP Committee by the Union government, are reiterating their demand to reconstitute the committee giving equal representation thereof.

Reiterating their stand, Jagmohan Singh, a member of the SKM, said, “The union government has agreed to have equal representations of both the parties: SKM and Union Government. However, the union government didn’t give equal representation to the SKM. We demand that the committee should be reconstituted.”

In the meantime, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the farmer’s protest at Delhi Borders, has announced to protest at Jantar Mantar on March 20 over the various farmers’ related issues, including MSP.