 Committee on Rural Development reports poor road material under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana : The Tribune India

  • Nation
The report is tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday

Photo for representation. Tribune



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 28

The Standing Committee on Rural Development — in its 32nd report, on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) — has highlighted the ‘poor road materials’ in the construction of roads.

At many places, roads couldn’t withstand the rigours of weather and traffic volume even for one season and were washed away in the onset of monsoon. 

The report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday. 

The Standing Committee said the members of the committee having had the ground experience of their constituencies had time and again raised the nagging issue of poor quality of roads at many locations. 

“The committee beseech upon the Department of Rural Development (DoRD) to entail stronger measures to ensure that the quality of roads, constructed under PMGSY, does not get compromised on account of utilisation of poor raw materials or other associated reasons. It was further to ensure that the noble objective of the scheme — to provide an all-weather road to rural habitation — is achieved without any compromise,” reads the Standing Committee report.

The committee in their report said a mandatory provision of laboratories at the ground level was there which had to serve as the first tier of the quality control of the programme implementation unit. 

These on-site labs are meant for the assessment of the quality of roads and the stones that have been used.

The committee expressed surprise when they found that the labs were “non-existent” or non-functioning at many locations.

 

