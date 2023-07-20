Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate results announced

New Delhi, July 20
The results of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes in more than 190 universities were announced on Thursday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
“The results of candidates have also been shared with the universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details,” Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA, said.
“A merit list will be prepared by participating universities or organisations. Universities will decide about their individual counselling based on the score card of CUET (PG) - 2023 provided by NTA,” she said.
The role of NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalising answer keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting score card, she added.
