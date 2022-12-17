Common University Entrance Test-UG from May 21

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. The undergraduate (UG) admission process will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session would begin by August.

According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the application process for the CUET-UG will start in the first week of February 2023. “Next week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce CUET-PG test and application dates. The CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first or second week of June 2023,” he said.

“The results of the CUET-UG will be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of the CUET-PG in the first week of July. With this schedule, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July and begin the academic session by August,” he said.

The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same.

A candidate can take six domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the general test.

The test will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG was marred by technical glitches.

Session to begin by August