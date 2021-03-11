Communal clash in R'sthan town, 39 held

Our Correspondent

Abohar/Sriganganagar, May 12

A communal clash erupted in Hanumangarh’s Nohar area late last night after a fight broke out between members of two communities. Block president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Satyavir Saharan was grievously injured in the clashes. Nohar is part of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

Seven suspects have been arrested for attacking him, while 32 have been held for disturbing peace and violating bandh orders.

VHP activists blocked traffic against the attack on the VHP leader. The police impounded a tempo in which 2 litres of petrol was found. Another vehicle carrying sticks was also impounded.

The 32 persons arrested under Section 144 of the CrPC were sent to judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate this afternoon. Internet services were suspended in Nohar, Rawatsar and Bhadra and a large number of cops deployed as a precautionary measure.

Hanumangarh District Collector Nathmal Didel and Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said they were keeping a close watch on the situation.

It is alleged that some miscreants were trying to molest girls on their way to a religious place. The police were reportedly informed but no action was taken. Saharan, along with others, reached the place of worship and clashes erupted with members of the other community. Meanwhile, some miscreants carrying weapons arrived and attacked Saharan. He suffered a severe head injury.

Later, a large number of people associated with the VHP gathered and a clash broke out between members of the two communities.

Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Pawan and Inspector General of Police Om Prakash reached Nohar today. Additional security forces were called in from nearby police stations. A flag march was also conducted in the town around 9 am. The IG and the Divisional Commissioner said the situation was under control.