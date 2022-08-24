Complaint against 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Shabash Mithu' for 'ridiculing' differently abled people

New Delhi, August 24
A complaint has been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against Bollywood films ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Shabash Mithu’ for allegedly ridiculing differently abled people.
Complainant Dr Satendra Singh, co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities, who also suffers from 70 per cent locomotor disability, has shared the copy of the notice issued by the court of commissioner on his complaint.
However, no confirmation on the matter was received from the social justice and empowerment ministry.
According to the notice, the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities has sought comments from the directors of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Shabash Mithu’, the Central Board of Film Certification and the information and broadcasting ministry.
The complaint alleges that the films violate provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, through demeaning remarks against specially abled people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...