Complaint against Taapsee for 'hurting' religious sentiments

Mumbai, March 28
A complaint against actress Taapsee Pannu has been filed for hurting religious sentiments after she donned a necklace with Goddess Lakshmi’s sculpture paired with a “revealing set of clothing”.
Religious outfit Hind Rakshak Sangathan filed complaint against Taapsee for violating religious emotions and spreading obscenity. — IANS
