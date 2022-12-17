Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'

Muzaffarpur, December 17
A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking an FIR against film actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in a song of their upcoming film 'Pathaan'.
Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the CJM court on Friday, which will hear the matter on January 3.
"The song 'Besharam Rang' from the film 'Pathaan' is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community," Ojha later told reporters.
The film has courted controversy in some parts of the country after the song was released, with protests being held over the content in it.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had recently frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and Khan in the song, calling for its "rectification".
Effigies of the actors have also been set on fire at a few places, including in Indore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...