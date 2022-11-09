Conduct lie-detector test on Satyendar Jain, says BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday stepped up protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, demanding a lie-detector test against him and jailed minister Satyendar Jain. “Namo Cyber Yoddhas outside the AAP office demanded sacking of Jain and Kailash Gehlot and a lie-detector test on Kejriwal," tweeted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar shot off another letter against Kejriwal. — TNS

Belarus FM on 3-day India visit from today

New Delhi: Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei will arrive here on Wednesday on a three-day visit. Makei will hold talks with EAM S Jaishankar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is one of Putin's closest allies. Lukashenko has permitted thousands of Russian troops to base themselves in Belarus since the start of Moscow's "operations" in Ukraine.

