Conduct lie-detector test on Satyendar Jain, says BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday stepped up protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, demanding a lie-detector test against him and jailed minister Satyendar Jain. “Namo Cyber Yoddhas outside the AAP office demanded sacking of Jain and Kailash Gehlot and a lie-detector test on Kejriwal," tweeted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar shot off another letter against Kejriwal. — TNS
Belarus FM on 3-day India visit from today
New Delhi: Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei will arrive here on Wednesday on a three-day visit. Makei will hold talks with EAM S Jaishankar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is one of Putin's closest allies. Lukashenko has permitted thousands of Russian troops to base themselves in Belarus since the start of Moscow's "operations" in Ukraine.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...