'Conference of corrupt', says PM Modi on Opposition's Bengaluru meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Opposition conclave in Bengaluru could be described as a “conference of corrupt people”. Addressing a gathering in Port Blair today via videoconferencing, the PM claimed the meeting in Bengaluru to join hands to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls had two primary objectives.

“These are how to expand and protect their empire of corruption and how to ensure that their family members flourish,” Modi alleged.

The PM claimed democracy for the parties gathered in Karnataka’s capital meant a system “of the family, for the family and by the family” and not of the people, for the people, and by the people. “Family first is their motto,” said Modi, who was speaking after virtually inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar Airport at Port Blair today.

Modi said opposition parties remained quiet despite mayhem in West Bengal during the panchayat elections recently. The parties also looked the other way when instances of atrocities against women and crimes such as paper leak had come to light in Rajasthan, the PM said, while mentioning the alleged excise policy scam in Delhi in this connection.

The PM said people had already made up their mind to bring the BJP back to power in 2024. “This has prompted the opposition parties to try to join hands,” said the PM. Without naming RJD stalwart Lalu Prasad Yadav, Modi said someone who had been convicted in a major financial scam was being treated with deference and looked up for guidance at the conference.

Modi likely to address UNGA session

United Nations: PM Narendra Modi is likely to address the annual high-level session of the UN General Assembly in September, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the UN. During the high-level week, world leaders will convene for SDGs Summit among other key events. PTI

