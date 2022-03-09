Confident BJP, hopeful Congress gear up for Manipur Assembly poll results

Exit polls have predicted a win for BJP in the state

Confident BJP, hopeful Congress gear up for Manipur Assembly poll results

Photo for representational purpose only. File

PTI

Imphal, March 9

With exit polls predicting it to win the Manipur Assembly elections 2022, a confident BJP is looking forward to the counting of votes on Thursday, even as a hopeful Congress looks to prevent its rival from returning to power in the state.

While the two major parties are expected to be the main protagonists as political drama unfolds in the next few days, others like the National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and JD(U) could also play crucial roles in the event of a mixed result with no single party securing a majority.

At the BJP’s state office in the heart of Imphal, the mood is upbeat with workers busy cleaning the office premises and erecting fresh party flags on the boundary wall, preparing for Thursday’s results.

An office-bearer, who asked not to be identified, said that preparations are underway to felicitate winning candidates when the results are out.

Meanwhile, at the Congress party office less than a kilometre away from the BJP office, it’s a quiet affair with the staff going about business as usual with no elaborate arrangements.

Ahead of the polls, Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi had predicted that the party would win over 40 seats out of a total of 60 constituencies in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The party has contested in all 60 seats.

In an interview with PTI earlier, she had said this time the party has “the full confidence of winning 40-plus seats” on the back of the developmental work done by the N Biren Singh government and feedback from people on the ground.

On the other hand, former chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh had also exuded confidence that his party would come back to power in the state as people were fed up with “hollow promises and lies” of the BJP government.

“Out of the total candidates that we have put up (53), we know the potential of each one and we strongly believe in the winning capability of 40-45 of them,” he had said.

However, he had added, “In case we fall short of a majority, there will be a post-poll alliance with like-minded parties.”

Having learnt lessons and to prevent the recurrence of what happened in 2017, when the Congress despite winning 28 seats and being the single-largest party, the BJP was able to lure away its elected members to form the government, Singh said the party MLAs would this time take “precautionary measures like staying together at a place”.

The Congress has already announced a pre-poll alliance with CPI, CPM, Forward Bloc, RSP and JD(S).

Various exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP in the state with the party slated to secure seats ranging from 23 to 43, while the Congress has been predicted to win between four and 17 seats. NPP is also predicted to win 4-14 seats while the NPF, an ally of the BJP, is expected to win 2-8 seats.

Even in the case of a win for BJP, political observers pointed out that the party will have to overcome internal leadership tussle with incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh expected to face a tough challenge from Thongam Biswajit Singh, who held Public Works, Power, Commerce & Industry portfolios among others in the outgoing government.

It will also be interesting to watch which side the candidates, who after failing to get BJP tickets and contested from parties like JD (U) and NPP, take if they emerge victorious.

Overall, the stage is set for the political drama to unfold in the next few days in this northeastern state.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Rajasthan bride protests outside groom's house after he skips his wedding

2
Punjab

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

4
Trending

Kerala balloon seller turns overnight internet sensation after getting makeover

5
Punjab

Exit polls: AAP ecstatic in Punjab, rivals advise caution

6
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

7
Nation

MacGregor medal for 4 from armed forces

8
Himachal

Two killed in paragliding accident in Himachal’s Bir Billing

9
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

10
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

Don't Miss

View All
Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Art, craft & passion
Lifestyle

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Top Stories

We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Chernobyl plant: Nuclear watchdog

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Ukraine's Chernobyl plant, says Nuclear watchdog

IAEA claims remote data transmission from safeguards monitor...

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...

Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

Olena Zelenska says 'We do not know how long the war will la...

Peace on border essential: Foreign Secretary ahead of India-China talks

Peace on border essential, Foreign Secretary says ahead of India-China talks

India will be resolute in maintaining peace and tranquility ...

700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

A train will take students to Lviv in western Ukraine, from ...

Cities

View All

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

Russia-Ukraine War: Barring 2, all Chandigarh students back from war-hit Ukraine

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Jalandhar: Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Adampur: 52-year-old ASI commits suicide on police station premises

Jalandhar: 3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

Ukraine crisis: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Nine more from Ludhiana traced in Ukraine

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala