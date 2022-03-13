Confident that Adityanath will take UP’s development to new heights: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 13
In his first meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the BJP’s big win in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed confidence that he will take the state to new heights of development in the coming years.
Adityanath called on Modi during his maiden visit to the national capital after the BJP’s second successive victory in the UP Assembly polls and spent over 100 minutes with him.
“Had a meeting with Yogi Adityanath and congratulated him over the historic win in the Uttar Pradesh polls. He has worked tirelessly to fulfil people’s aspirations in the last five years. I have full confidence that he will take the state’s development to new heights in the coming years,” Modi tweeted.
आज @myogiadityanath जी से भेंट हुई। उन्हें उत्तर प्रदेश चुनाव में मिली ऐतिहासिक जीत की बधाई दी। बीते 5 वर्षों में उन्होंने जन-आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए अथक परिश्रम किया है। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आने वाले वर्षो में वे राज्य को विकास की और अधिक ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/TeRcIRFreA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2022
Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Adityanath is in the national capital to meet the top BJP brass to discuss the exercise of government formation and a variety of other issues.
The oath-taking is likely to take place after Holi (March 18).
