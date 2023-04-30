Cong abused me 91 times: PM on campaign trail

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commenced his Karnataka election campaign with a personal pitch to voters, attacking the Congress for abusing him on 91 occasions and announcing that the electorate would avenge these abuses with votes.

Monitor ground situation, CEO told The Election Commission of India has directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of poll-bound Karnataka to ensure constant monitoring of the ground situation

The CEO has also been asked to strengthen vigil over various social media platforms for prompt action against attempts to bribe or intimidate candidates and voters

There is an audio clip circulating on social media about an alleged attempt by BJP’s V Somana to influence Mallikarjuna Swamy of JD-S to withdraw candidature by offering money. tns

Besides making it personal — two days after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called him a “poisonous snake” — the PM also called upon the people to elect a full majority BJP government.

“E baria nirdhara, bahumatda BJP sarkara (It is clear, Karnataka wants full majority BJP government),” was the slogan the PM unveiled as he addressed rallies at Humnabad, Vijayapura and Kudachi covering Bidar, Belgaum and Bijapur districts, and capping the day with a road show covering four Assembly seats of Bengaluru.

“Someone has compiled a list. The Congress and its leaders have abused me 91 times so far. Had they invested their energies positively, Karnataka would not have been in the pitiable state it is today,” the PM said at Humnabad in Bidar.

The PM repeatedly batted for stability in his speeches considering the BJP has never won a majority in the state. In 2008, when the BJP formed the first government in Karnataka, it was restricted to 110 seats in the 224-member House and had to bank on Independents.

In 2018, it emerged the single-largest party with 104 MLAs but could not form the government until 2019 when 17 defections from the Congress and the JD-S powered it.

“Karnataka needs a stable and strong BJP government with absolute majority for rapid development. That’s why everyone is saying, ‘e baria nirdhara, bahumatda BJP sarkara’,” he declared, seeking support for BJP’s double-engine government.

Another common thread in the PM’s remarks at all three rallies was Congress’ “personal attacks” on him.

“It has been a longstanding tradition of the Congress to humiliate those who work for the country and its people. I am not the only one to suffer this treatment. The Congress called Dr Ambedkar Rakshas Rashtra Drohi, Dagabaz and other names that you will be shocked to hear,” said the PM.