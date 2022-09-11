Cong allays fears of MPs, says ready to share voter list for party chief poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

The Congress on Saturday sought to allay concerns of leaders regarding non-transparency of the electoral rolls for the party president’s election due on October 17 and said anyone desirous of contesting could access the list of 9,000-plus voters in the Central Election Authority’s office.

The party responded after Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shot off a letter in respect of the electoral rolls to Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the election authority, and demanded that these be made public. Tharoor has hinted he might run for the top job.

MPs Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque had also signed Tharoor’s letter and demanded free and fair elections. Responding to Tharoor today, Mistry appreciated the intention of leaders to strengthen the party through a free and fair election and said anyone filing the nomination for the Congress president’s poll could look for the names of 10 supporters needed to sign the papers at their respective state Congress offices or at his office.