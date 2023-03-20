Congress-BJP slugfest as cops approach Rahul Gandhi

Aditi Tandon/ Shubhadeep Choudhury

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

The Budget session resuming on Monday after the logjam last week appears headed for another spell of paralysis with acrimony between the Congress and BJP hitting a new low on Sunday after the Delhi Police reached Rahul Gandhi’s residence to question him over his January 30 remarks over women being sexually assaulted and raped.”

Cong cries vendetta; cops doing duty: BJP Cong called the police action as “the worst case of harassment & political vendetta”, while the BJP claimed the cops were doing their duty to trace “sexual assault victims” mentioned by Rahul

Moments after a team led by Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda met Rahul at the latter’s Tughlaq Lane residence to gather information about the accusations, the Congress fielded party president Mallikarjun Kharge and top brass to slam the move as a tactic to “divert attention and save Gautam Adani”.

The BJP countered the Congress, saying the police were discharging their lawful duty. Rahul at the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30 said, “Some women have met me and said they were being sexually assaulted. When I asked if I should inform the police, they said no. So, this is happening.” The Congress MP this evening sent his initial four-page, 10-point reply to the police after they served him a second notice saying his statement would be recorded.

Sources said Rahul termed the police action “unprecedented” after they visited him thrice in five days. He questioned the process they followed, the urgency they displayed 45 days after he spoke in Srinagar. He is also learnt to have asked if the action “had something to do with his position on Adani inside and outside Parliament”.

The cops reached the Congress leader’s residence at 10 am, but could meet him only after two hours, and returned at 1 pm. Sagar Preet Hooda said Rahul had sought time to furnish details and the police had served him a notice that his statement would be recorded.

The events triggered a sharp back and forth between the BJP and Congress with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi calling the police action “the worst case of harassment and political vendetta”.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked: “Should the police not have information on the alleged sexual assault on women flagged by Rahul in his capacity as MP?”

Kharge led Rahul’s defence, saying the police had been sent to “silence him” as he had asked questions on the Adani Group. Singhvi questioned the Delhi Police jurisdiction, saying Rahul’s remarks were made in Srinagar but the cops clarified that the Congress MP did not specify where he had met the victims.