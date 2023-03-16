 Cong-BJP slugfest intensifies, no business in Parliament for 3rd day : The Tribune India

Govt, Oppn harden positions; no end in sight to stalemate

Lok Sabha proceedings underway on Wednesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Parliament washout, over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the UK that “Indian democracy was under attack”, entered the third day on Wednesday with the government and Opposition hardening positions and no end in sight to the ongoing stalemate.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day without transaction of any business with minister Piyush Goyal urging Speaker Om Birla to “suspend” Opposition MPs for unruly conduct.

Summon SEBI, ED chiefs: Cong at Parl panel meet

  • A meeting of the parliamentary panel on finance saw Congress MPs demanding summoning of SEBI and ED chiefs on the Adani issue
  • BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Modi and SS Ahluwalia opposed the Congress MPs’ proposal saying the matter was sub judice

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled, Opposition members trooped into the well holding placards and shouting slogans seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group. Amid pandemonium, Goyal said, “This is a very serious issue. Strictest action should be taken. The way a member of the House insults India’s Parliament abroad. Until he apologises and if they (the Opposition MPs) do not feel there was an insult and choose to continue with such behaviour, they should be suspended from the House.”

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm and finally, for the day. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wrote to Speaker Om Birla against “government-sponsored disruption” and urged him to ensure that Opposition MPs get a fair opportunity to express their views. In the Rajya Sabha, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was about to rule on 11 notices for adjournment under Rules 267 when the ruling BJP MPs began demanding Rahul’s apology leading to an adjournment.

Dhankhar later gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge when the House reassembled at 2 pm, but Kharge could not speak as BJP members’ continued demanding Rahul’s apology. “If in this House, we do not express, where will we express? The Leader of Opposition wanted to say something he should be heard... I would urge everyone to observe order and listen to him,” Dhankhar said to no avail before adjourning proceedings for the day.

Outside Parliament, Minister Smriti Irani targeted Rahul Gandhi. “We demand an apology from Rahul who insulted Indian Parliament which is the voice of the people.”

