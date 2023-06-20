Cong, BJP spar over award to Gita Press

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

The BJP today hit out at the Congress for its criticism over awarding the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press, saying a party that has a “Maoist mindset” and “which considers the Muslim League secular” has “no right to right to say anything” on the matter.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “What can be expected from the Congress, which created hurdles in the way of Ram Mandir’s construction… what could be more shameful than the Congress criticising Gita Press getting the Gandhi Peace Prize?”

Prasad also questioned former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking whether she agreed with the remarks made by party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh had earlier said that giving Gandhi Peace Prize-2021 to Gita Press was like awarding VD Savarkar and Nathuram Godse, who had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. “This decision is like a travesty,” he had added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the media here today nobody had any objection to it except for those who considered the “Muslim League a secular organisation”.

Singh was referring to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during his US tour that “the Muslim League is a completely secular party and there is nothing non-secular about it”. He was answering a question about his party’s alliance with the regional party.

“Geeta Press is associated with India’s culture, our ethos and Hindu belief. It publishes affordable literature which reaches every household,” Singh said.