Cong decries move to halt sale via OMSS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

The Congress continued to attack the Union Government over halting the sale of wheat and rice to states through Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS).

Though the Centre claimed that there was limited stock and therefore it wants to use foodgrain judiciously to control rising prices, the Congress blamed the government for impeding the implementation of Anna Bhagya 2.0 scheme with 10 kg free rice from July 1 in Karnataka.

The Congress said that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had more than enough stocks to meet the need of Karnataka and the country, but the Modi government was out to block every avenue so as to make the Karnataka government not fulfil their poll promise.

Notably, the Union Government had stopped states from buying wheat and rice from OMSS. The Centre has said that whatever it is doing is to ensure adequate stock levels in the central pool to curb the inflationary trends.

“If there is a depletion of rice stocks as claimed by the Modi government, why is it that the allocation and lifting of rice from the FCI’s central pool stock for ethanol production and blending of petrol continues at the rate of Rs 2,000 per quintal?” questioned Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.