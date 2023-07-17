Congress gives in, AAP to attend Oppn meet

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 16

In a boost to opposition unity ahead of the General Election next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said it would attend the crucial meeting scheduled in Bengaluru on July 17-18 to forge an alliance to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The AAP decision—taken at a meeting of the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) here—came after the Congress on Saturday hinted it would oppose in Parliament the ordinance issued by the Centre for the control of bureaucracy in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would lead the AAP delegation to Bengaluru. After the first opposition meeting in Patna, AAP had said it would be “very difficult” for it to join any coalition unless the Congress publicly denounced the ordinance. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party’s stand was clear to oppose any move by the Centre to meddle in the affairs of states through Governors or Lt Governors.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and PAC member Raghav Chadha said they had received support from several parties against the ordinance.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP