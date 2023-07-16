Cong hints at opposing Delhi ordinance in Parliament

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, July 15

Ending weeks of suspense, the Congress on Monday indicated it would oppose the Centre’s controversial ordinance with regard to control over bureaucracy in Delhi. Coming two days before the all-opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 & 18, the decision is expected to pave the way for the AAP to join the meeting.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of Congress parliamentary strategy group held today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, without naming the ordinance, said, “The Congress has always fought against the Modi government’s assault on the constitutional rights of democratically elected state governments. There are assaults that are made directly and through appointees.”

Asked whether the AAP would attend the Bengaluru meeting, Ramesh said AAP was among the 24 opposition parties that had been invited. The Congress had so far desisted from spelling out its stand on the issue with its leaders in Delhi and Punjab, the two states ruled by the AAP, opposing to any kind of support being offered to AAP.

At the first meeting of opposition parties in Patna, there was a spat between Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with regard to the ordinance. Kejriwal had demanded that the Congress should on that day itself make a public statement on what its stand on the ordinance was. Kharge told him that the Congress could not be forced into doing anything, and that his party would never support anything that is unconstitutional.

