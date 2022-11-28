Congress hints at tough decisions in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

The Congress on Sunday sounded positive about its capacity to resolve the ongoing Rajasthan Congress crisis and said tough decisions would be taken to strengthen the party organisation in the state.

Commenting on the power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot in the state that goes to the polls in late 2023, AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said in Indore, “The organisation is most important for us. On the issue of Rajasthan, we will decide on a solution that will strengthen our organisation. For this, if we have to take tough decisions, we will take. If a compromise has to be made (between the factions of Gehlot and Pilot), then it will be done.”

Jairam said Gehlot should not have used harsh words. He noted that “no time frame could be fixed for a solution, and that only the Congress leadership could decide the time frame for the same”.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has opened Budget discussions in the state ahead of scheduled time in signs that he had dug in his heels even as the Pilot camp continues to seek the latter’s installation as the Chief Minister.

Gehlot had recently called Sachin Pilot a “traitor” and said a “traitor cannot become the Chief Minister of the state”. Jairam had said the Congress needs both Gehlot and Pilot.

According to Gehlot, anyone among the 102 Congress legislators in the state could replace him, “but for Pilot who had worked to topple the state government in 2020”.

