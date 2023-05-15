Cong hopes Karnataka win will set mood for 2024

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 14

The Congress’ recent success in the Assembly elections in Karnataka by overcoming the formidable challenge thrown at it by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ignited hope in the minds of Congress leaders that the state once again could play the role of a lucky mascot for the party.

It all started with late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s victory in a byelection in Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka in 1978.

Indira, who just before that had lost her Lok Sabha seat Raebareli to Janata Party candidate Raj Narayan in the aftermath of the Emergency, made a triumphant return to the Lok Sabha from the Karnataka constituency, signalling the Congress’ journey back to power at the Centre.

When the Lok Sabha General Election was held in 1980, the Congress won the majority, something that was unthinkable after the drubbing the Congress received from the voters in 1977.

When Sonia Gandhi made up her mind to join politics, it was once again a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, Bellary, which was chosen by the Congress for her to enter Parliament. In a high-profile contest in 1999, Sonia Gandhi defeated BJP candidate Sushma Swaraj and made her debut in the Lok Sabha.

When the next General Election was held in 2004, Congress sprung a surprise by securing majority against the AB Vajpayee-led NDA.

The comprehensive victory in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka has filled the Congress with hope for the 2024 General Election.

“Karnataka has set the ball rolling. There’s no looking back!” Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal today tweeted.

“Right from the time of Indira Gandhi’s historic victory in Chikmagalur, Karnataka has given our party the boost to turn the tide all over the nation. This moment is no different and we thank the people of Karnataka for setting the tone for what is to come in 2024!” Venogopal said in another tweet.

Ajay Singh Yadav, chairman of Congress’ OBC Cell and former Haryana minister, said elections in three states (Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh) are slated to take place later this year. Victory in these will give the Congress the momentum before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that the BJP would not be able to match, he said.

“In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, we are expecting to retain power. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress’ victory is a certainty because the people did not like the way the Kamal Nath government was brought down by BJP,” Yadav said and added that victory in these states will set up the Congress “nicely” for the Lok Sabha elections that are slated to take place in April-May 2024.

A section in the Congress is in favour of advancing the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh so that the party could benefit from the “mood” created by the Karnataka results.