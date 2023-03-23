Cong: JPC probe only way to address Adani issue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

The Congress on Wednesday said a range of issues the party had raised with respect to Adani Group could only be addressed through a joint parliamentary committee probe (JPC) and not the ongoing Supreme Court-appointed committee, which may not be inclined to look at the entire gamut of questions.

“The SC-appointed expert committee lacks the jurisdiction to probe all aspects of the Adani issue and would only be a clean-chit panel for the government. Only a JPC can address all questions we have asked and we have until today asked 100 questions of the Prime Minister,” AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said.

At a press conference to mark 100 questions under the Congress’ ‘Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun’ series, Ramesh said the party would take the matter down to the people through its organisation and added that the SC “unfortunately did not have a formal jurisdiction over central probe agencies”. The Congress has been raising these questions starting February 5.

Ramesh said the government had never hesitated to deploy central probe agencies against the Opposition, civil society and independent businesses and said, “We conclude with the final question — will the PM act in national interest using the investigative agencies to probe the Adani deals?”