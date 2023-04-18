Cong pitches for caste census, wants cap on quota removed

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 17

Upping the ante on the OBC issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the 2011-12 socio-economic and caste census data public if he really had the interest of OBCs, Dalits and tribal communities in mind.

“If we want to uplift OBCs and give them their rights, the first step will be to release the census data. The Prime Minister will never do this because he is unconcerned about the welfare of OBCs,” Rahul said while addressing an election rally at Humnabad in Bidar district of Karnataka today.

He also said the underprivileged needed economic and political power and not empty words as he again called for removing the 50 per cent ceiling on quota and demanded reservation for Dalits and tribals based on their population.

In a letter to the PM, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge too demanded a fresh caste census along with the decennial census. In the letter, which was posted on Twitter on Monday, Kharge reminded the PM that the UPA government had conducted a socio-economic and caste ensus in 2011-12 covering around 25 crore households, but for a number of reasons, the caste data could not be published. He said the Congress and other Opposition parties demanded its release after the Modi government came to power in May 2014.

Kharge’s letter and Rahul’s move is seen as a sign as the party’s plan to play up the demand for the caste census not only in Karnataka but also in the General Election slated to be held next year.

Besides countering Hindutva consolidation, pushing for the caste census is expected to help the Congress regain confidence of Dalits, adivasis and OBCs, who started deserting the Congress in the eighties.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar held a press conference at the AICC headquarters here and said if the government was really concerned about the OBCs, why it was “reluctant” to issue the data pertaining to caste and social and economic status.

