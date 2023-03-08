Cong questions power pact with Adani

New Delhi: Noting that Adani Electricity Mumbai raised Rs 7,200 cr in foreign debt, Cong leader Jairam Ramesh asked what the government was doing to ensure Mumbai’s power distribution didn’t fall into foreign hands in case of default.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc
Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi
Tweets his wishes on the occasion