Cong veteran Antony’s son backs govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 24

The ruling BJP government on Tuesday received support from unexpected quarters on its stand against the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots.

Congress leader Anil Antony, the son of former Defence Minister AK Antony, said the BBC series undermined national sovereignty and must be resisted.

“Despite large differences with the BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a British state-sponsored channel with a long history of anti-India prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedence. It will undermine our sovereignty,” Anil tweeted.

Antony had recently said ignoring Hindus in the name of distancing from softHindutva would only helpthe BJP.