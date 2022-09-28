Congress against all ideologies, institutions that abuse religion to polarise society, says Jairam Ramesh

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, September 28

Reacting to the Centre’s ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities, the Congress said It has “always and will continue to be against all forms and types of communalism”.

“Majority, minority makes no difference,” said senior leader Jairam Ramesh, in an obvious reference to the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS

“The Congress’s policy has always been to fight uncompromisingly all ideologies and institutions that abuse religion for polarising our society, that misuse religion to spread prejudice, hate, bigotry and violence,” Ramesh said.

Likening RSS to radical Islamist outfit PFI, some Congress leaders have also demanded a similar ban on the right-wing Hindu organisation as well, calling the organisations “two sides of the same coin”.

The Congress in Kerala and its coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League welcomed the Centre’s decision but added that RSS should also be banned.

Former state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said, “The RSS should also be banned like this. In Kerala, both majority communalism and minority communalism should be equally opposed. Both the outfits have flared up communal hatred and thus trying to create division in society”.

Ramesh, meanwhile, added that Congress’ fight is of utmost priority to preserve, protect and celebrate the secular and composite construct of our society and nationhood.

BJP’s Amit Malviya used the opportunity to hit out at former ally Shiv Sena, accusing it of “legitimising the PFI”.

“Not too long ago, Uddhav Thackeray, as Chief Minister and someone whose party controlled the BMC, legitimised the PFI, knowing fully well that PFI was a radical organisation with links to outlawed terror organisations. He did so presumably under the pressure of NCP and Congress…” Malviya tweeted.