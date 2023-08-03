Congress announces screening panels for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh polls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 2

The Congress on Wednesday announced screening committees to select candidates for the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections due later this year.

Former minister Jitendra Singh, in-charge of Assam, will chair the screening panel for MP, with Ajay Kumar Lallu (former UP Congress chief) and Saptagiri Ulaka as members. MP Gaurav Gogoi will head the screening committee for Rajasthan, with Rajasthan Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal and Delhi leader Abhishek Dutt as members.

