Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Raipur, February 24

The Congress steering committee on Friday authorised party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate members of the Congress Working Committee.

Briefing reporters after the meeting of the steering committee, Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary (communications), said the decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of holding elections was "unanimous".

“Multiple amendments will be carried out in the party constitution. Sixteen articles and 32 rules are going to be amended,” Ramesh said, adding that in view of the pressing work ahead it was decided to avoid elections.

Ramesh said the major changes would include creating 50 per cent internal reservation for various marginalised groups, including SCs, STs and minorities.

The changes will also pave the way for automatic induction in CWC of former prime ministers and party presidents.