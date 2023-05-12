Congress calls it a slap on BJP’s face

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

The Congress today described the Supreme Court’s verdicts on the Maharashtra political row and Delhi Government’s powers as “seminal” and “path-breaking”, and said it was a slap on the BJP which had lost legally, morally, politically and ethically.

“We have today two historical, colossal judgments. The unholy, undemocratic and ugly nature of the BJP’s underbelly and back-belly has been exposed,” said senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi.