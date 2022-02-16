'Congress changed for the worse', former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quits

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 15

Ending 46 years of association with the Congress, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar today quit the party saying he could best serve national causes outside its fold.

In his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kumar (69), who served in the former PM Manmohan Singh’s cabinet during UPA I and II, said, “In the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party fold. I am, accordingly, quitting the party.”

Speaking to The Tribune on reasons behind his resignation, he said the Congress had undergone a massive transformation for the worse in recent years. “The imprint of Sonia Gandhi’s judgment is no longer visible. The alternative leadership the Congress seeks to present is clearly unacceptable to the masses and by persisting in that fallacy the party is only declining further,” he said.

He said he had reached the end of his endurance in the party. “This decision has redeemed me in my own eyes,” he said. He felt diminished in the Congress and was unable to meet the party leadership having met Sonia Gandhi after two years and Rahul Gandhi after eight, he added.

Asked if he would join the BJP, Kumar said he had not even thought about that, but all options were open. “I am not saying I will join the BJP or not join. I haven’t thought of that at all. I certainly don’t think any leader or party is a pariah. The ills of the nation can’t be fastened only by one individual or party.”

