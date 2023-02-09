 Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi : The Tribune India

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

MPs of the AAP, BRS and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) seek a JPC probe into Adani row. Manas Ranjan Bhui



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, February 8

Amid high drama and layered discussion in the Rajya Sabha, which witnessed unprecedented nudging by the chair and members of the ruling BJP, Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday demanded a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group, and asked if the rise of the industrialist was a result of his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Close friend’ charge

In 2014, the PM had said ‘na khaunga, na khane dunga’. Was it a jumla? The wealth of a close friend of PM Narendra Modi has grown 13 times in two-and-a-half years. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Chief

Baseless allegation

Kharge is levelling an allegation about an association which absolutely has no basis. He is talking of a purported wealth which does not have any merit. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman objected to “insinuations” against the Prime Minister, who was also present in the House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Opposition members not to use the platform of Parliament to make “anti-national” statements based on foreign reports. To this, the Opposition members voiced a strong objection for questioning their patriotism.

“In 2014, the Prime Minister had said ‘na khaunga, na khane dunga’ (neither will I be corrupt, nor allow others to be corrupt). Was it a jumla?” Congress president Kharge asked. Without naming Gautam Adani, who is in the middle of a political storm after the US-based Hindenburg Research’s adverse report triggered a meltdown in the group’s shares in the stock market wiping out billions of dollars in market value, the Leader of Opposition said the wealth of a “close friend” of Modi had grown 13 times in two-and-a-half years.

The individual’s wealth had gone up from Rs 50,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1 lakh crore in 2019, Kharge alleged, and wondered what miracle happened in two years that wealth of Rs 12 lakh crore had been acquired by him. He asked if it was because of the friendship.

Dhankhar intervened and said the discourse could not stoop to allegations which were not substantiated or to the use of “loose expressions” and casting of aspersions without any basis.

Goyal also intervened and said Kharge was making an unsubstantiated allegation about “an association which absolutely has no basis”.

“He is talking of a purported wealth which does not have any merit. That is a share market valuation, in which the government has no role to play. It is for the regulators to see and for the share market participants to decide what value they give,” Goyal asserted.

Sitharaman also objected to Kharge’s statement. “It is one thing to say it is valuation, don’t you understand? Please, alright, quote the valuation but they are subtly and overtly repeatedly insinuating the honourable PM, that’s what we are objecting to,” she asserted.

Dhankhar said any comments made in the House should be in national interest and should be authenticated. It cannot be an allegation without substance, he added.

Opposition members then jointly asked the Chairman to point out the anti-national comments that Kharge had made.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

4
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

5
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

6
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

7
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

8
Trending

Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris' husband, SOTU moment goes viral

9
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

10
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to ‘insinuations’ against PM Modi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

9 tenders rushed to spot

Kiara Advani with hubby Sidharth Malhotra in first pics from her in-laws house

Kiara Advani with hubby Sidharth Malhotra in first pics from her in-laws house


Cities

View All

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL