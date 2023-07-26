Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge targets Amit Shah over Manipur issue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and alleged that there was a world of difference between his words and his actions on the Manipur issue.

Kharge said this while replying to Shah's letter in which the latter sought cooperation from the Congress and all Opposition parties in Parliament to discuss the Manipur issue.

Kharge wrote that the day Prime Minister compared the opposition alliance with terrorist organisations, the same day Home Minister writes a letter seeking cooperation from the opposition parties.

Kharge wrote the difference between the government and the opposition have always existed, but now one can see differences within the government as well. He added that calling the INDIA alliance directionless by PM Modi is unfortunate.

Referring to the suspension of AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Kharge said the government has been blowing up things out of all proportions to target opposition MPs.

"We have been noticing this tendency during recent Parliament sessions", Kharge wrote.

It may be noted that Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil was suspended during the Budget session of Parliament earlier this year. Her suspension was extended beyond the session by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Amit Shah had written in the letter that while the opposition is demanding a statement from the Prime Minister on Manipur, the government is ready for a full-fledged discussion. But this will need the cooperation of all parties.

Shah wrote that he would appeal to all opposition parties to come forward for a discussion in a good environment.

