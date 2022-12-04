Congress claims Chinese shelters still exist in Ladakh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

Alleging that the Chinese army had set up permanent shelters in the northern part of the Depsang valley in the Ladakh area, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Saturday said party MPs would raise the issue in the Parliament session starting December 7.

“We will flag the matter at every forum, including Parliament,” Shrinate said while addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here. She claimed 200 permanent shelters had been set up by China in areas that were 15 to 18 km from the LAC on the Indian side.