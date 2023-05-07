Congress complains to CEC against PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The Congress on Saturday filed a complaint with the CEC against PM Narendra Modi for his “Congress has shielded terrorism for its vote bank” remark at a rally in Bellary on Friday.

The “urgent memorandum” signed by Congres leaders KC Venugopal and RS Surjewala sought action against the PM for committing offences punishable under the IPC,1860, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. “Modi made unprecedented and malicious allegations, far worse than any ever made by a sitting PM in the history of India,” the memorandum alleged.